Passerby prevents armed assault in Southeast DC

A person who happened to walk by as an armed assault was taking place early Saturday morning on a Southeast D.C. street, thought fast and tackled the armed offender to the ground.

A person who happened to walk by as an armed assault was taking place early Saturday morning on a Southeast D.C. street, thought fast and tackled the armed offender to the ground — sparing the victim of becoming another crime statistic in a city that has been grappling with gun violence.

The victim and the good Samaritan then held the suspect until police arrived.

The offender’s gun went off during the tackle, but no one was hurt, D.C. police said. Only minor injuries were reported.

Police arrested and charged 42-year-old Eric English of Northwest D.C. with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The event took place in the Unit block of N Street, Southeast, at 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

A map of the area where the incident took place is below.