2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Washington, DC News » Passerby prevents armed assault…

Passerby prevents armed assault in Southeast DC

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

July 31, 2021, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A person who happened to walk by as an armed assault was taking place early Saturday morning on a Southeast D.C. street, thought fast and tackled the armed offender to the ground — sparing the victim of becoming another crime statistic in a city that has been grappling with gun violence.

The victim and the good Samaritan then held the suspect until police arrived.

The offender’s gun went off during the tackle, but no one was hurt, D.C. police said. Only minor injuries were reported.

Police arrested and charged 42-year-old Eric English of Northwest D.C. with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The event took place in the Unit block of N Street, Southeast, at 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

A map of the area where the incident took place is below.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up