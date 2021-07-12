Man in custody after jumping onto Metro tracks at Judiciary Square

Metro suspended service at the Judiciary Square station Monday afternoon because of a man on the tracks.
According to Metro Transit Police, the man had been fleeing officers.
— Holland Cooke (@HollandCooke) July 12, 2021
The man involved has since been taken into custody. According to D.C. police, he was armed with a knife, and they believe he had been experiencing a mental health crisis.
Power at the station was turned off, and Red Line service between Farragut North and NoMa-Gallaudet was suspended while officers responded, with shuttle buses being provided in the interim.
Residual delays continued near the station after service was restored.