Man in custody after jumping onto Metro tracks at Judiciary Square

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

July 12, 2021, 3:40 PM

Metro suspended service at the Judiciary Square station Monday afternoon because of a man on the tracks.

According to Metro Transit Police, the man had been fleeing officers.

The man involved has since been taken into custody. According to D.C. police, he was armed with a knife, and they believe he had been experiencing a mental health crisis.

Power at the station was turned off, and Red Line service between Farragut North and NoMa-Gallaudet was suspended while officers responded, with shuttle buses being provided in the interim.

Residual delays continued near the station after service was restored.

