‘It’s embarrassing’ — ANC commissioners react to the shooting near Nats Park

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 18, 2021, 6:45 PM

A D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for the area surrounding Nationals Park experienced the chaos of the shooting himself, and said Sunday that something has to be done to address gun violence in the District.

When people started running by him while he was at dinner in Yards Park, Edward Daniels said, he became concerned.

“I knew something was wrong, because the game was not over,” said Daniels, chairman of the ANC for District 6D. “A lot of people were still dining on the patios and not moving, so the officers were yelling — you know, ‘Please get off the patio; get off the patio.'”

The shooting outside Nationals Park on Saturday night left three people injured and forced a suspension of the Nats-Padres game.

Daniels said the chaos was real.

“I’ve never been in a situation like that, where I’m trying to clear an area because of a possible active shooter or gunshots heard like that,” he said.

Ron Collins, an ANC commissioner for 6D, said the whole situation was scary for those in the neighborhood he represents. He called the incident “horrible, and terrifying for those in and around the stadium, especially for the residents who live in the immediate area. It is simply appalling.”

Daniels said he was concerned about people who aren’t from D.C. who heard the gunshots while watching the game. They were audible on the telecast.

“It’s embarrassing to the city,” Daniels said. “This is on us as a community, as well, to figure out why this is happening and why these people are on the streets.”

He said something needs to change and that this recent shooting just added more concern for him.

“It’s really ridiculous, because we’ve had a number of shootings in our neighborhood, between Southeast and Southwest, between Navy Yard and the Wharf in the Southwest community. We need a solution. This is not what we need.”

Collins said he’s hopeful that the neighborhood helps to find those responsible for the shooting.

“I would hope that someone recognizes the two vehicles involved [and] assists the MPD, and that those involved are swiftly apprehended and removed from the streets. This increase in gun violence must cease and these guns taken off our streets.”

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

