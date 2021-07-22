Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Former Montgomery Co. police chief takes command of Capitol Police Friday

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

July 22, 2021, 7:28 PM

Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger sits for an interview with WTOP prior to retiring in March 2019. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

It’s official: Former chief of the Montgomery County Police Department Thomas Manger will be the new Capitol Police chief and he takes command Friday.

Manger, who served as the Montgomery County police chief from 2004 to 2019, was selected for the role by the Capitol Police Board following a nationwide search to replace Steven Sund — who was forced out of the role the day after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Manger’s appointment was reported earlier this week by The Associated Press but not officially confirmed by the police force until Thursday evening.

Acting Chief Yolanda Pittman was elevated to acting chief following Sund’s departure, but faced a vote of no confidence by her officers who accused her of not displaying leadership characteristics during the insurrection.

While announcing Manger’s appointment to the role, the board thanked Pittman for her efforts to enhance security

Manger has served 42 years in the law enforcement profession, starting his career with Fairfax County police in 1977. He worked his way up to chief of police for Fairfax County in 1998 and stayed in that role until 2004.

“I am humbled and honored to join the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police Department in their mission to protect the Congress, the Capitol and the federal legislative process,” Manger said in a statement.

“The challenges in protecting the Capitol campus, and everyone who works or visits there, have never been more complex,” he said. “The courage and dedication of the men and women of this agency were on great display on Jan. 6. It is now my job to ensure that they have the resources and support to continue to fulfill their mission in an ever increasingly difficult job.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

