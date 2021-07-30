Feds send $1M in emergency funds to DC for repairs of collapsed pedestrian bridge

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced $1 million in "quick release" emergency relief funds will be made available to the District Department of Transportation to cover some of the costs of repairing the damages to Lane Place Bridge.

Federal emergency funding is being sent to D.C. to repair the Lane Place Bridge over D.C. 295 that collapsed last month after being hit by a truck.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced $1 million in “quick release” emergency relief funds will be made available to the District Department of Transportation to cover some of the costs of repairing the damages to Lane Place Bridge.

“We’re proud to support the people of Washington D.C. to help get this bridge removed and replaced as quickly as possible,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement Friday. “This crash was another reminder of the work we need to do across the country to improve safety on our roads and modernize the infrastructure Americans rely on to get where they need to go.”

The pedestrian bridge collapsed June 23 after a truck with a raised boom traveling on D.C. 295 collided with the bridge, causing it to collapse, according to a D.C. police investigation. Five people were injured in the incident.

“FHWA will continue to work with the District of Columbia to restore connectivity for residents of this community who rely on the pedestrian bridge to access both sides of the highway,” Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said in a statement.