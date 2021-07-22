DC remembers 6-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting

Residents took to the streets in Southeast on Wednesday night in memory of a 6-year-old D.C. girl killed in a drive-by shooting.

Nyiah Courtney was shot and killed while standing with her family at MLK and Malcolm X avenues Friday.

People marching on MLK Avenue Wednesday told NBC Washington it should never have happened.

“It’s very heartbreaking; no mother deserves to bury they child at a young age like that,” one participant said.

“Gun violence in the city, it’s just gotten out of control,” said another.

Ward 8 Council member Trayon White also took part in the march.

“We all got a part to play, and so I support anything positive in this community, because there are so many negative stereotypes, and we gotta support anything that’s positive,” White said.

See the march on WTOP’s news partner, NBC Washington:

Police found the vehicle that was involved in the shooting, but so far no arrests have been made.