Car connected to DC 6-year-old’s killing found burned

D.C. police said Monday they've found the car used in the drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl and wounded five others, including her mother.

D.C. police said Monday they’ve found the car used in the drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl and wounded five others, including her mother.

The police said officers found the 4-door silver sedan caught on surveillance video late Friday night racing away from the shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast that killed Nyiah Courtney as she waited for a bus with her mom.

The vehicle was found burned, sources told WTOP, and investigators are scouring it to find any evidence that’ll lead them to her killers.

The 6-year-old’s mother was also shot, and their community is rallying in support of her family, angered at the violence that claimed the girl’s life three years to the day that Makiyah Wilson, 10, was shot and killed while walking to an ice cream truck.

Ingenuity Prep, where Nyiah was going to attend 1st grade with her older sister Nakiyah, a rising 4th grader, released a statement saying in part, “Nyiah will be remembered by those close to her as being so full of energy, loving to dance, and sing, and so helpful to her teachers and peers.”

The school is planning to honor Nyiah’s memory and is offering grief counseling to students and families associated with the school via Zoom.

“Our school leaders are in communication with the Courtney family and we’ve begun planning for honoring Nyiah’s life and supporting the Courtney family following the shocking and heartbreaking loss of Nyiah. As we have additional details about vigils and/or celebration of life services, we will share them with our community,” the school said in a release posted on social media and on its website.

There is a $60,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest in the case.