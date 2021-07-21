DC police release more video of fatal crash in hopes of identifying person of interest

Police have released more surveillance video in hopes of identifying a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Northwest D.C. earlier this month.

Jamya Williams, 20, of Greenbelt, Maryland, was killed in a crash just before 1 a.m. on July 3 at 14th and K streets.

D.C. police said in an updated statement that the driver of an Acura TLX sped through a red traffic light and crashed into Williams’ Hyundai Elantra. The Hyundai was pushed into the intersection and hit two other cars.

The driver and passenger of the Acura both fled the scene on foot. The drivers of the two other cars were treated on scene and released.

Police have released more surveillance footage of the suspect:

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be called in at 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text to 50411.

