Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police release more…

DC police release more video of fatal crash in hopes of identifying person of interest

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

July 21, 2021, 10:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police have released more surveillance video in hopes of identifying a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Northwest D.C. earlier this month.

Jamya Williams, 20, of Greenbelt, Maryland, was killed in a crash just before 1 a.m. on July 3 at 14th and K streets.

D.C. police said in an updated statement that the driver of an Acura TLX sped through a red traffic light and crashed into Williams’ Hyundai Elantra. The Hyundai was pushed into the intersection and hit two other cars.

The driver and passenger of the Acura both fled the scene on foot. The drivers of the two other cars were treated on scene and released.

Police have released more surveillance footage of the suspect:

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be called in at 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text to 50411.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

'Confusing' chain of command hangs over Veterans Affairs police reforms

Remote work arrangements spark new questions about old federal workforce policies

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

DoD trying to balance changes to sexual assault prosecution without giving up large UCMJ authority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up