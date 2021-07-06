Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
DC police seek help in fatal crash in NW

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

July 6, 2021, 4:17 PM

A driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in downtown D.C., and the police are looking for help identifying some of the people involved.

Jamya Williams, 20, of Greenbelt, Maryland, was killed in the crash just before 1 a.m. Saturday at 14th and K streets in Northwest.

D.C. police said in a statement Tuesday that someone ran a red light at a high rate of speed in an Acura TLX heading north on 14th Street past Franklin Square, and crashed into the Hyundai Elantra that Williams was driving east on K Street. The momentum of the cars led to further crashes; the Hyundai was hit by two other cars that were on K Street.

Williams died Sunday; the driver and the passenger of the Acura ran off after the crash; the drivers of the two other cars were treated and released.

The police have video:

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. You can call them at 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text to 50411.

