DC police ID 2 victims in shooting near Shaw neighborhood

Two Northwest D.C. men have been identified as the victims of a shooting on Sunday in the District’s Shaw neighborhood.

Police said 22 year-old Jovan Hill Jr. and 19 year-old Tariq Riley were fatally shot in the afternoon.

The shooting, which happened in the 100 block of Q Street, also sent another man to the hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

D.C. police said the shots rang out around 3:30 p.m., and when they arrived, they found the two men unconscious and not breathing.

Police are looking for a silver Chevy Cobalt with tinted windows and a Maryland license plate in connection with the shooting. Officials described the shooter as a man wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and Timberland boots.

The Q Street incident followed several other shootings in the District. A drive-by shooting on July 16 took the life of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney and injured five others in Southeast. A day later, fans ducked for cover during a baseball game as shots could be heard just outside of Nationals Park.

Last Thursday, two men were injured in a Logan Circle shooting that caused diners and pedestrians to flee the popular 14th Street corridor.

“It’s not unexpected. We actually expected this to happen,” Karla Lewis, Ward 5 ANC commissioner, told WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. “We have been imploring the help of D.C. government and MPD. We have been asking for more of a police presence.”

“I have been asking everyone to be proactive and not reactive. It’s always after the fact that we have a plethora of police cars and people coming into the area when it’s too late.”

Last week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a statement directing the police force to use “any overtime necessary” to curb violent crime.

According to D.C. police data, the District’s 2021 homicides are outpacing last year’s. As of Monday, there have been 111 reported homicides. At this time last year, there were 108.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.