DC marks 100th homicide in 2021

D.C. hit the 100th homicide mark this weekend. Here's how that timing compare with previous years.

D.C. marked a grim milestone on Friday, with the city seeing its 100th homicide. It represents an accelerated pace of homicides from previous years.

Willie Parker, 45, was found dead with gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. on Friday. The shooting happened on 41st Street Southeast, near the D.C.-Maryland line.

Parker’s death marked the 100th homicide in the District, and the 99th homicide happened just a day prior, according to police.

On Thursday, 24-year-old Muntsier Sharfi, a former football player with the University of Virginia College at Wise, was shot and killed. He was also a graduate student at Bowie State University working toward his master’s degree in information technology, according to NBC4.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS initially responded to a call of an overturned vehicle on Southern Avenue in Southeast, D.C., also along the D.C.-Maryland border, where Sharfi was discovered dead from gunshot wounds.

Last year, D.C. hit 100 homicides on July 12.

In 2019 and 2018, the 100th homicide came in August.

Motor vehicle thefts also surpassed 2020 records. This year there are 21% more cases this year compared to last year.