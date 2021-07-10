Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Local News » DC police investigate shooting…

DC police investigate shooting death of former college football player

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

July 10, 2021, 6:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police said detectives are investigating the Thursday shooting death of a former college football player from Virginia.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS personnel responded to a call of an overturned vehicle on Southern Avenue SE just after 9:04 p.m. Crews found an adult man inside the car with gunshot wounds and not showing signs of life.

D.C. police said detectives determined that the shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Erie Street in Southeast.

Police identified the victim as Muntsier Sharfi, 24, of Bristow.

He attended the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in Wise County, where he played as a wide receiver and tight end for the Cavaliers football team for three seasons.

“Muntsier will be forever remembered for his smile and the smile he put on the faces of so many,” the school’s athletic department said in a tweet.

D.C. police said a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the homicide. Anyone with information can call 202-727-9099 or text the police department’s tip line at 50411.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up