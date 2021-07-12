Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
DC government employees head back to office

Carrie Shokraei | cshokraei@wtop.com

July 12, 2021, 8:11 AM

D.C. government workers head back to their official workplace Monday morning.

Employees will be greeted with balloons, free food, Pilates and other perks that city leaders hope will ease the transition.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is planning a “Welcome Back” celebration at 11 a.m. at the Department of Employment Services.

Employees have largely been working remotely since the start of the pandemic — in some cases, it’s been 16 months.

There is some reluctance among workers to return. Many say they are more productive working from home.

Several agency leaders said they’ll hold workshops to coach anxious employees through the return.

