DC government employees head back to office

D.C. government workers head back to their official workplace Monday morning. Mayor Muriel Bowser has a "Welcome Back" celebration planned.

Employees will be greeted with balloons, free food, Pilates and other perks that city leaders hope will ease the transition.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is planning a “Welcome Back” celebration at 11 a.m. at the Department of Employment Services.

Employees have largely been working remotely since the start of the pandemic — in some cases, it’s been 16 months.

There is some reluctance among workers to return. Many say they are more productive working from home.

Several agency leaders said they’ll hold workshops to coach anxious employees through the return.