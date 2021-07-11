Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
VDH: Data shows that vaccinated people rarely die from COVID

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 9:05 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health says only 17 people who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus have died of the disease in the state since January.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the new data indicates that unvaccinated Virginians make up more than 99% of this year’s COVID-related illnesses and fatalities. It’s a fact that public health officials hope will persuade people to get their shots.

State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver urged more Virginians to get vaccinated in a statement on Friday.

Public health officials say vaccines will be the most effective tool at ending the pandemic. It has killed more than 11,400 Virginians and infected at least half a million.

