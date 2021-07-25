2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
DC community leaders call to end ‘street code’

Monique Blyther | mblyther@wtop.com

July 25, 2021, 12:45 PM

Eight days after the drive-by shooting that took the life of six-year-old Nyiah Courtney and wounded five others, community leaders are calling for action.

One hundred Black fathers, uncles, brothers and sons marched around Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X Avenues, where Nyiah and her mother were gunned down, with a strong message for listeners: “There is no honor in protecting murderers.”

The “Street code” or “code of silence” is an unwritten rule that discourages community members from reporting crimes to police. The strained relationship between law enforcement and communities of color makes the rule a difficult one to break. Activists are urging residents to hold themselves accountable.

“When you got people in our community, killing Black people, you need to tell it,” said one activist who attended the march, according to NBC Washington.

Volunteers marched door-to-door and met the residents face-to-face, handing out flyers on gun violence and community resources for food, finances and mental health. Commissioner Salim Adolfo said it’s an effort to rebuild the relationships between neighbors.

“We’ve been in the pandemic for that last year-and-a-half about this point, and we want to move out of the digital space and talk to people and build that relationship and get back to being an actual neighborhood and know your neighbors,” Adolfo said.

As the search for Nyiah’s killer continues, community leaders encourage anyone with information to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

Anonymous information can be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

A total reward of $60,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

