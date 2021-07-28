2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
Broken gas line forces evacuation of at least 8 homes in Northeast DC

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

July 28, 2021, 5:51 PM

A broken gas line just one block from the Whole Foods on 6th and I streets in Northeast D.C. forced several people out of their homes on Wednesday.

Around 2:30 p.m. D.C. Fire and EMS firefighters evacuated families from at least eight row houses in the area.

Washington Gas said a contractor working in a home broke a gas line, and they have since shut off the gas.

Cars were moved to the corner of H street so Washington Gas could dig for repairs.

Washington Gas remains on scene to fix the broken gas line.

Below is the area where it happened.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

Washington, DC News

