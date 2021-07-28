Broken gas line forces evacuation of at least 8 homes in Northeast DC

A broken gas line just one block from the Whole Foods on 6th and I Streets in Northeast D.C. forced several people out of their homes on Wednesday.

Around 2:30 p.m. D.C. Fire and EMS firefighters evacuated families from at least eight row houses in the area.

Washington Gas said a contractor working in a home broke a gas line, and they have since shut off the gas.

Cars were moved to the corner of H street so Washington Gas could dig for repairs.

Washington Gas remains on scene to fix the broken gas line.

Below is the area where it happened.