Pride parade travels through DC Saturday

The Pridemobile Parade will travel through D.C. on Saturday cruising through several District neighborhoods.
The parade, and most all in-person Pride Month events, were canceled last year because of coronavirus precautions.
“We did not have this celebration in 2020, so we’re glad to bring us back together to truly acknowledge great leadership this past year during an incredible year,” said Robert York of the Capital Pride Alliance during the Capital Pride Honors and Opening Party on Friday. “Many of our folks in our community have struggled and still struggle, so please know that we must keep reaching out to our friends and our family to make sure that they’re okay,” he said.
Come out and be visible on 6/12 @ 12pm 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 #ColorfulDMV #ColorfulPride #StillWe https://t.co/pdtG7OADWM
— Capital Pride (@CapitalPrideDC) June 11, 2021
For those heading out in D.C., widespread street closures and parking restrictions started early Saturday morning and continue until 6 p.m. in most areas.
The parade features the official Pridemobile trolley, which will move through several D.C. neighborhoods, followed by a colorful array of more than 50 automobiles decorated by registered organizations and businesses.