CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health trends during the pandemic | Montgomery Co. animal services to resume full operations | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Washington, DC News » Pride parade travels through…

Pride parade travels through DC Saturday

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 12, 2021, 8:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A welcome mat at the entrance to the Capital Pride Honors event Friday night at the new Compass Coffee factory in the Northeast neighborhood of Ivy City.

WTOP/Michelle Basch
The Capital Pride Honors event on Friday was held at the new Compass Coffee factory in Ivy City. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos speaking during Friday night’s event. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
Capital Pride Alliance President Ashley Smith gives an award to Mary Paradise, a registered nurse and longtime Capital Pride volunteer. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
(1/4)

The Pridemobile Parade will travel through D.C. on Saturday cruising through several District neighborhoods.

The parade, and most all in-person Pride Month events, were canceled last year because of coronavirus precautions.

“We did not have this celebration in 2020, so we’re glad to bring us back together to truly acknowledge great leadership this past year during an incredible year,” said Robert York of the Capital Pride Alliance during the Capital Pride Honors and Opening Party on Friday. “Many of our folks in our community have struggled and still struggle, so please know that we must keep reaching out to our friends and our family to make sure that they’re okay,” he said.

For those heading out in D.C., widespread street closures and parking restrictions started early Saturday morning and continue until 6 p.m. in most areas.

The parade features the official Pridemobile trolley, which will move through several D.C. neighborhoods, followed by a colorful array of more than 50 automobiles decorated by registered organizations and businesses.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up