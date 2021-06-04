CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Get your flags up for DC Pride with these June events

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 4, 2021, 9:32 AM

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm (L) and Chief of Staff Tarak Shah (R) raise the Progress Pride Flag for the first time, outside the Department of Energy on June 2, 2021. The flag was raised in honor of Pride month. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

June means Pride. Which means it’s time to get your rainbow flags waving.

There are a number of events happening across D.C. in June to mark the start of Pride Month.

Those happening through Capital Pride include:

Paint the Town Colorful — This monthlong event will promote “joy, visibility, and PRIDE within your local community, while simultaneously raising awareness and resources for the continuation of Capital Pride events and programs, and the GivePride365 Fund, benefiting local LGBTQ+ charities.”

The Capital Pride Honors and Opening Party: The Capital Pride Alliance will acknowledge outstanding individuals, leaders and activists in the National Capital Region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ+ community on Friday, June 11.

Saturday, June 12, is the Pridemobile Parade. It features the official Pridemobile trolley, which will cruise through several D.C. neighborhoods, followed by a colorful array of automobiles decorated by registered organizations and businesses.

Sunday, of course, means brunch. Get together June 13 with a group of beloved area restaurants that have made a commitment to support Pride and local LGBTQ+ charities.

