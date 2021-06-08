DC street closures, parking restrictions listed for Pridemobile Parade

Capital Pride returns to the streets of D.C. on Saturday, June 12, with transportation officials posting widespread downtown road closures and parking restrictions.

No parking will be allowed on the following streets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday:

P Street from 23rd Street to Dupont Circle, NW

20th Street from Q Street to O Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 21st Street to Dupont Circle, NW

Connecticut Avenue from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

19th Street from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from Q Street to Dupont Circle, NW

P Street from Dupont Circle to Logan Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 18th Street to Dupont Circle, NW

Connecticut Avenue from N Street to Dupont Circle, NW

19th Street from Sunderland Place to Dupont Circle, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from O Street to Dupont Circle, NW

13th Street from Logan Circle to Pennsylvania Ave, NW

E Street from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 15th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to D Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to traffic from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday:

DuPont Circle, NW

P Street from DuPont Circle to Logan Circle, NW

Logan Circle, NW

13 th Street from Logan Circle to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets may be closed to traffic due to public safety from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday: