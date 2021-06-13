JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Home » Washington, DC News » Pedestrian dead after suspected…

Pedestrian dead after suspected drunk driver crashes near bus stop in DC

Sandy Kozel | skozel@wtop.com

June 13, 2021, 3:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after a driver hit a bus stop near Logan Circle in the District.

Police said the driver, identified as 29-year-old Gerald Lewis, of Northeast, D.C., was intoxicated when the car struck the bus stop at 14th and P Street around 3 a.m., and then struck a man standing nearby.

D.C. Pride festivities had been underway at the location hours earlier.

The pedestrian, who police are not identifying until their next of kin have been notified, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No other injuries were reported.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report. 

Sandy Kozel

Sandy Kozel is an anchor at WTOP. She came to WTOP after a long career as an anchor/correspondent with the Associated Press. She also worked in local radio in the Cleveland area — and in Buffalo, where she was an award-winning anchor and reporter with WGR Radio and entertainment reporter for WGRZ-TV

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up