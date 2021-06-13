Pedestrian dead after suspected drunk driver crashes near bus stop in DC

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after a driver hit a bus stop near Logan Circle in the District.

Police said the driver, identified as 29-year-old Gerald Lewis, of Northeast, D.C., was intoxicated when the car struck the bus stop at 14th and P Street around 3 a.m., and then struck a man standing nearby.

D.C. Pride festivities had been underway at the location hours earlier.

The pedestrian, who police are not identifying until their next of kin have been notified, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No other injuries were reported.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.