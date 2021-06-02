VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Washington, DC News » DC nonprofit connects underserved…

DC nonprofit connects underserved youth with internships at real estate firms

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

June 2, 2021, 12:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Property Management Pathway Program gives kids a chance to secure paid internships with local leasing and maintenance companies in the industry.

The D.C. nonprofit Urban Alliance is connecting underserved youth with internships at real estate companies through a new pilot program focused on setting kids up for successful careers.

The Property Management Pathway Program gives kids a chance to secure paid internships with local leasing and maintenance companies in the industry.

“After hearing that, I just jumped right on it. Just being able to understand a lot of the back-end work is very, very helpful,” said Cameron Cary, a senior at School Without Walls.

Students learn how to interact with tenants, the ethical side of property management and the technical skills they’ll need when it comes to property upkeep. Each student goes through a training process before being placed.

Monique Rizer, the executive director for the nonprofit’s D.C. branch, is encouraging more companies to join.

She said there are more than 30 students in the program and 21 real estate companies. So far, two students have already been offered jobs, and a new group of interns will be trained in Chicago as the program begins to expand.

“There are young people who are going into this field and will be an asset. We would like to facilitate that and help the two communities come together,” Rizer said.

As Cameron prepares for college, he said he’s glad he took advantage of the opportunity to learn something new.

“You just need to reach out and start networking,” he said.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

Mayorkas orders TSA to expand union rights, pay officers General Schedule wages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up