DC woman gets 3 months in prison for threatening member of Asian community

A D.C. woman will spend time in prison for a hate crime targeting a member of the District's Asian community earlier this spring.

Carolyn Heard, 64, was sentenced on June 1 to three months in behind bars. maximum penalty of 270 days behind bars, suspending all but 90 days of incarceration, for one count of threatening bodily harm with a hate-bias enhancement.

In a news release, federal prosecutors said Heard — while armed with a knife — approached a member of the Asian community outside a Northwest D.C. store in April and threatened to murder them.

Heard shouted, “I will kill you, you have coronavirus, go back to China,” prosecutors said.

After incarceration, Heard will spend 18 months on probation.

She was also sentenced in two other pending cases.