DC soda tax proposal withdrawn

A D.C. council member has withdrawn a proposed tax that would have added a 1.5-cent-per-ounce excise tax any on sugary drinks, such as sodas, energy drinks and sports drinks.

“While I am so proud of the diverse coalition of people leading this effort in community, I recognize that there is not enough support to move the legislation forward,” D.C. council member Brianne Nadeau said in a statement.

Nadeau sponsored the bill.

I have decided to withdraw the Nutrition Equity Act. While I am so proud of the diverse coalition of people leading this effort in community, I recognize that there is not enough support to move the legislation forward. pic.twitter.com/GAfCC3GaN2 — Brianne K. Nadeau (@BrianneKNadeau) June 11, 2021

Dozens of small business owners spoke during a hearing last month saying that the tax would hurt their businesses.

Supporters of the Nutrition Equity Act said that it would discourage residents from buying sugary drinks and encourage them to make healthier options.

The Alliance for an Affordable D.C., a coalition of residents, small-business owners, neighborhood organizations and community leaders said they were grateful that the tax wouldn’t move forward.

We are thankful to see the DC Council withdraw support for this regressive #BeverageTax. As the District continues recovering, we look forward to the continued support for the #HeartofDC. https://t.co/Pjg1KvQVFb — DC Alliance (@AllianceforDC) June 11, 2021

“Our diverse coalition of working families, small business owners, faith organizations and labor leaders raised their voices to share the devastating economic consequences a new tax would have on D.C. residents, especially as our community begins to recover from the pandemic,” The Alliance for an Affordable D.C. said in a statement.

“We are thankful the D.C. Council heard these voices and took the necessary action to withdraw this regressive grocery tax.”