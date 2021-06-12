CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
DC soda tax proposal withdrawn

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 12, 2021, 8:45 AM

A D.C. council member has withdrawn a proposed tax that would have added a 1.5-cent-per-ounce excise tax any on sugary drinks, such as sodas, energy drinks and sports drinks.

“While I am so proud of the diverse coalition of people leading this effort in community, I recognize that there is not enough support to move the legislation forward,” D.C. council member Brianne Nadeau said in a statement.

Nadeau sponsored the bill.

Dozens of small business owners spoke during a hearing last month saying that the tax would hurt their businesses.

Supporters of the Nutrition Equity Act said that it would discourage residents from buying sugary drinks and encourage them to make healthier options.

The Alliance for an Affordable D.C., a coalition of residents, small-business owners, neighborhood organizations and community leaders said they were grateful that the tax wouldn’t move forward.

“Our diverse coalition of working families, small business owners, faith organizations and labor leaders raised their voices to share the devastating economic consequences a new tax would have on D.C. residents, especially as our community begins to recover from the pandemic,” The Alliance for an Affordable D.C. said in a statement.

“We are thankful the D.C. Council heard these voices and took the necessary action to withdraw this regressive grocery tax.”

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

