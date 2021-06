A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday.

The D.C. police said the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. on Hillside Road, between 46th Street and Benning Road and about a quarter-mile from the Maryland border.

Police are still looking for the shooter, who they say was last seen on foot on Ridge Road, heading northwest toward the Ridge Road Community Center.

