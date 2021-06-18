JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
DC police search for red Honda that hit a pedestrian and fled

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

June 18, 2021, 4:58 PM

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help to find a car involved in a hit-and-run on Thursday in Northwest that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

D.C. police said the crash happened around 7:50 p.m., when a red Honda (possibly an Accord) going eastbound in the 1600 block of U Street Northwest approached the intersection of 16th and U streets at a high rate of speed.

The Honda went through a red light and made a left turn onto New Hampshire Avenue, where a man was walking in a marked crosswalk. Police said the Honda lost control and hit the man and then fled the scene.

The red Honda was last seen traveling northeast in the 2000 block of New Hampshire Avenue Northwest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

