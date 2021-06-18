DC police ID man killed by suspected drunken driver in bus stop crash

D.C. police have identified the man who was killed last weekend after a driver crashed his car into a bus shelter along 14th Street.

Antonio Felder, 59, was rushed to the hospital after being struck, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, 29-year-old Gerald Lewis, of Northwest, has been charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Police said Lewis was driving a Honda Civic on 14th Street at about 3:15 a.m. June 13 when he drove the car onto the curb and then struck Felder at the Metrobus stop near the intersection with P Street.

Police said Lewis approached officers at the scene of the crash and said, “I’m so sorry! I’m sorry!” and “Please save him, please,” according to an affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.

An officer said Lewis smelled of alcohol and became angry, saying “They’re gonna try to get me for a murder!”

When an officer asked Lewis whether he’d been drinking, Lewis said “like an hour or two ago,” according to the affidavit.

Lewis had his first court appearance Monday. A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered him held until his next scheduled hearing on July 7.