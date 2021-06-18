CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police ID man…

DC police ID man killed by suspected drunken driver in bus stop crash

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

June 18, 2021, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police have identified the man who was killed last weekend after a driver crashed his car into a bus shelter along 14th Street.

Antonio Felder, 59, was rushed to the hospital after being struck, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, 29-year-old Gerald Lewis, of Northwest, has been charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Police said Lewis was driving a Honda Civic on 14th Street at about 3:15 a.m. June 13 when he drove the car onto the curb and then struck Felder at the Metrobus stop near the intersection with P Street.

Police said Lewis approached officers at the scene of the crash and said, “I’m so sorry! I’m sorry!” and “Please save him, please,” according to an affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.

An officer said Lewis smelled of alcohol and became angry, saying “They’re gonna try to get me for a murder!”

When an officer asked Lewis whether he’d been drinking, Lewis said “like an hour or two ago,” according to the affidavit.

Lewis had his first court appearance Monday. A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered him held until his next scheduled hearing on July 7.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden at last announces two MSPB nominees, enough to restore a quorum

House committee supports higher IRS budget to reverse ‘chronic underfunding’

House appropriators formally endorse Biden's 2022 federal pay proposal

Military leaders push back on taking crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up