DC leaders want alternatives so pedestrians can cross DC 295 after bridge collapse

D.C. leaders want to know what plans are being made to offer pedestrians a safe way to cross the busy highway, after a pedestrian bridge collapsed over DC-295.

D.C. leaders say they are thankful that the collapse of a pedestrian bridge over D.C. 295 was not deadly, and now they want to know what plans are being made to offer pedestrians a safe way to cross the busy highway.

Ward 7 Council member Vincent Gray noted how fortunate the community is that the collapse did not take lives, but he wants the District Department of Transportation to provide an alternative for pedestrians.

“The footbridge is a vital link used by hundreds of people each day to safely cross 295 and connect to the Deanwood Metro Station, nearby recreation center, schools, churches and neighbors,” Gray said in a statement.

At-large council member Christina Henderson said that she looks forward to a “prompt response” to her inquiry with DDOT about the cost of replacing the bridge, alternative forms of transportation while replacement plans are being made, and for an update on the status of the footbridge at Kenilworth Avenue and Lane Place in Northeast.

While 295 is open to cars today, the ability to safely cross the highway remains closed. This bridge was crucial for the connection of our city, daily access to services, and metro access. I have reached out to DDOT & DMPSJ asking how we move forward. Expect an update here soon pic.twitter.com/skW0WCg5F3 — CM Christina Henderson (@CMCHenderson) June 24, 2021

WTOP has reached out to DDOT about possible pedestrian alternatives but has not received a response.