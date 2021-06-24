CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Volunteers reflect on mass vaccination effects | To-go cocktails continue in Va. | Charles Co. schools mask update | Track the region's vaccine progress
DC leaders want alternatives so pedestrians can cross DC 295 after bridge collapse

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

June 24, 2021, 5:34 PM

Debris is seen after a pedestrian bridge collapsed on June 23, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
GettyImages-1325096898 Debris is seen after a pedestrian bridge collapsed on June 23, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
GettyImages-1325102193 Debris is seen after a pedestrian bridge collapsed on June 23, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
GettyImages-1325113235 Debris is seen after a pedestrian bridge collapsed on June 23, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
D.C. leaders say they are thankful that the collapse of a pedestrian bridge over D.C. 295 was not deadly, and now they want to know what plans are being made to offer pedestrians a safe way to cross the busy highway.

Ward 7 Council member Vincent Gray noted how fortunate the community is that the collapse did not take lives, but he wants the District Department of Transportation to provide an alternative for pedestrians.

“The footbridge is a vital link used by hundreds of people each day to safely cross 295 and connect to the Deanwood Metro Station, nearby recreation center, schools, churches and neighbors,” Gray said in a statement.

At-large council member Christina Henderson said that she looks forward to a “prompt response” to her inquiry with DDOT about the cost of replacing the bridge, alternative forms of transportation while replacement plans are being made, and for an update on the status of the footbridge at Kenilworth Avenue and Lane Place in Northeast.

WTOP has reached out to DDOT about possible pedestrian alternatives but has not received a response.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

