JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Home » Washington, DC News » DC inmates prepare to…

DC inmates prepare to elect representative in first-of-its-kind election

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

June 14, 2021, 7:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The District is preparing to elect a representative for the 1,400 inmates being held at the D.C. jail — and the candidates are also behind bars, making it the first election of its kind.

Five candidates at the D.C. Central Detention Facility in Southeast are running for seat 7F07 on Ward 7’s Advisory Neighborhood Commission. The seat, created in 2011, has never been filled.

Forty-four-year-old Joel Caston is running for a second time alongside 59-year-old Keith Littlepage-El, 25-year-old Aaron Brown, 63-year-old Kim Thompson and 43-year-old Gary Proctor.

The issues the five candidates are focused on include health care access within the jail as well as more transparency on commissary profits.

The jail’s lockdown during the pandemic has made campaigning challenging, but with the election happening Tuesday, the D.C. Department of Corrections released videos of the candidates introducing themselves.

Each candidate also received assistance to meet the required 25 signatures in order to get on the ballot.

The seat represents the jail and the Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up