DC DMV walk-in service will resume in July

Walk-in service will resume beginning July 19 at the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.

In-person service will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at Adjudication Services starting July 19, and at all DMV Service Centers starting July 20.

DMV locations at 95 M St. SW and the Inspection Station will have special weekend hours for in-person services on the following dates: June 27, July 3, July 11 and July 18. The 95 M St. SW location will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Inspection Station from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on these dates.

The department will honor appointments made through July 17, and residents can still make appointments through this date. Road tests for commercial and noncommercial driver’s licenses will remain by appointment only.

The District DMV offered some tips for using its services, one of which is making sure that services can be done online before leaving home.

“Most necessary services are available online, by mail, and through the DC DMV mobile app. For example, renewals for vehicle registration are only available through those methods — they are not conducted in-person,” the department said in a news release.

It also pointed to its Document Verification Guide to ensure residents have the documents they need before heading out to a DMV location.

