CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » DC DMV walk-in service…

DC DMV walk-in service will resume in July

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 22, 2021, 9:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Walk-in service will resume next month at D.C.’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

In-person service will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at Adjudication Services starting July 19, and at all DMV Service Centers starting July 20.

DMV locations at 95 M St. SW and the Inspection Station will have special weekend hours for in-person services on the following dates: June 27, July 3, July 11 and July 18. The 95 M St. SW location will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Inspection Station from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on these dates.

The department will honor appointments made through July 17, and residents can still make appointments through this date. Road tests for commercial and noncommercial driver’s licenses will remain by appointment only.

The District DMV offered some tips for using its services, one of which is making sure that services can be done online before leaving home.

“Most necessary services are available online, by mail, and through the DC DMV mobile app. For example, renewals for vehicle registration are only available through those methods — they are not conducted in-person,” the department said in a news release.

It also pointed to its Document Verification Guide to ensure residents have the documents they need before heading out to a DMV location.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Coronavirus | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House to support 2.7% federal pay raise, Wexton says

USPS career executive who led pandemic response task force to retire this summer

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up