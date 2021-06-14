DC bar fires bouncer caught on video dragging woman by hair

In a statement posted on Facebook Monday afternoon, Nellie's said that it had terminated "the independent security vendor hired to protect our guests during Pride Week" and that it will be closed for a week.

The bouncer who was caught on video dragging a woman down the stairs of a popular U Street sports bar in D.C. has been fired.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon, Nellie’s said that it had terminated “the independent security vendor hired to protect our guests during Pride Week” and that the sports bar will be closed for a week.

Video of Saturday night’s incident quickly went viral and led to protests outside Nellie’s on Sunday.

The woman shown in the video, 22-year-old Keisha Young, told NBC Washington’s Pat Collins that she believes security mistook her for someone else, but that it never should have happened.

“I’m pretty sure that I had a concussion, the way I was really throwing up,” the Morgan State student told Collins. “I had a really bad headache and everything was just dizzy. I couldn’t really focus.”

The bar said its investigation is ongoing, and D.C.’s Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration told NBC Washington that it, too, is now looking into the incident.

Young has started a GoFundMe page to cover medical, legal and other expenses connected with the incident, including a lost iPhone and glasses as well as torn clothing.

“I’m feeling a little humiliated to have went viral being assaulted by a Black man who should be protecting me … I’m just happy that it didn’t escalate too far,” she wrote.

D.C. police told WTOP that officers were on the scene, but no report was filed.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.