Nellie’s Sports Bar investigating video showing woman being dragged down stairs

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

June 13, 2021, 10:06 PM

Nellie’s Sports Bar in D.C. said it is conducting an investigation into an incident captured on video Saturday night of a woman being dragged down the stairs.

The woman claims it was security who pulled her down the stairs.

The video, posted on Twitter, shows the woman, later identified as Keisha Young, being pulled down the steps. The video shows multiple other patrons at the bar getting into a physical confrontation at the bottom of the stairs.

Young started a GoFundMe to “pay for lawyer and doctor fees.” On the fundraising page, Young said she lost her glasses, cell phone and shoes, and her clothing was ripped.

“My body aches and I am bruised up,” she wrote.

Nellie’s released a statement on Facebook.

“We were incredibly upset and disturbed to see the unfortunate event that took place at Nellie’s last night. We are undergoing a full investigation of the situation. At Nellie’s we foster an inclusive and safe environment, so events like this are completely unacceptable to us,” the statement said.

There was a protest outside the bar on Sunday evening that dissolved after police arrived, WJLA reported.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police Department told WTOP they did not have any reports related to this incident.

