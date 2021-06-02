2 people shot, 4 arrested after shooting near DC school construction site

Two people have been shot and four have been arrested after a shooting near the Eaton Elementary School construction site in D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

Both people who were shot are expected to survive, police said.

D.C. Police said the shooting happened at around 1:40 p.m. on Macomb Street near 34th Street Northwest.

D.C. Police are also investigating an 8-mile car chase that they believe may be connected to the construction site shooting.

No children were involved in the shooting, as both students and teachers are at a temporary space at the University of the District of Columbia during the Eaton campus construction.

Both Secret Service and D.C. Police officers responded to the shooting.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

Luke Garrett contributed to this report.