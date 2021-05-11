Teen girl pleads guilty to killing Uber Eats driver near Nats Park

A teenage girl is preparing for sentencing next month after admitting she killed an Uber Eats driver near Nationals Park in March.

A teenage girl is preparing for sentencing next month after admitting she killed an Uber Eats driver near Nationals Park in March.

The 15-year-old girl charged with killing Mohommad Anwar, 66, entered a guilty plea on May 5 to a charge of felony murder, according to D.C. Superior Court spokeswoman Claire Huber.

Prosecutors dropped the other charges against the teen, whose identity is protected as she pleaded in juvenile court. It’s unclear whether the plea is part of a deal with the prosecutor’s office.

Multiple passersby recorded video of the teen and her 13-year-old accomplice attempting to steal the Springfield, Virginia, man’s car in front of Nationals Park on March 23.

Anwar is seen in the video hanging onto the car as the carjackers accelerated into a curb and flipped the car, killing the Uber Eats driver.

The 13-year-old girl is still facing charges and will have a hearing set next week, Huber said.

The 15-year-old’s sentencing will be held on June 4.