Plea bargain in the works for teen girls charged in Uber driver’s killing

Attorneys for two teenage girls charged in the murder of an Uber Eats driver are in negotiations for a plea deal.

Attorneys for two teenage girls charged in the murder of an Uber Eats driver are in negotiations for a plea deal.

Lawyers for the 13 and 15-year-old girls are expecting to get the terms of a plea bargain from the D.C. Attorney General’s office in the next few days.

The prosecutor told Judge Lynn Leibovitz during a virtual hearing she had not shared the plea details yet, nor did she give any indication whether her office will transfer the older defendant’s case to adult court.

The girls are both charged with second-degree murder while armed after passersby recorded cellphone videos of two teens attempting to steal 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar’s car in front of Nationals Park on March 23.

Anwar is seen in the video struggling with the teens and hanging onto the car as the carjackers accelerated, struck a curb and flipped the car, killing the Uber Eats driver.