CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. family gets vaccinated | Nationals Park mask policy update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Police seek 3 men,…

Police seek 3 men, car in killing of Southeast DC woman

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

May 20, 2021, 10:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman was shot and killed near Olive Grove Baptist Church in Southeast D.C. late Wednesday.

Officers found 65-year-old Southeast D.C. resident Ella-Mae Neal suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of Q Street SE around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from D.C. police.

Neal was transported to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

A surveillance camera captured a 4-door vehicle and three men, seen exiting the car near the scene. Police were still seeking the vehicle and men as of Thursday morning.

A still frame from surveillance footage shows persons and a vehicle of interest in the killing of a 65-year-old woman in Southeast D.C. on May 19, 2021. (Courtesy MPD)

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and successful conviction of the gunmen.

Tips can be submitted to the Metropolitan Police Department by calling 202-727-9099, or through the anonymous police text line by messaging 50411.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

GAO envisions greater ROI from audits through new cloud infrastructure

Cancel JEDI? No shame to DoD in doing so

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up