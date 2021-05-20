Police seek 3 men, car in killing of Southeast DC woman

Officers found 65-year-old Southeast D.C. resident Ella-Mae Neal suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of Q Street SE around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman was shot and killed near Olive Grove Baptist Church in Southeast D.C. late Wednesday.

Officers found 65-year-old Southeast D.C. resident Ella-Mae Neal suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of Q Street SE around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from D.C. police.

Neal was transported to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

A surveillance camera captured a 4-door vehicle and three men, seen exiting the car near the scene. Police were still seeking the vehicle and men as of Thursday morning.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and successful conviction of the gunmen.

Tips can be submitted to the Metropolitan Police Department by calling 202-727-9099, or through the anonymous police text line by messaging 50411.