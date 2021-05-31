The president is the most famous person in D.C. (sorry Ovi), so when he ventures outside his usually insulated orbit, it's going to draw some semblance of A-list-attention.

Such was the case on Monday, when President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff rolled through Le Diplomate for some French fare.

Their visit, which followed a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, marked the first time the four have dined out together since the inauguration, as COVID metrics continue to improve nationwide.

President Biden made a surprise visit to @LeDiplomateDC on 14th street in Washington, DC on #MemorialDay2021 pic.twitter.com/zJlVZzNuyI — Matt Brown (@mrbrownsir) May 31, 2021

Videos posted on social media showed passersby and onlookers cheering Biden, Harris and their spouses. Such surprise appearances haven’t occurred here in a while: The previous president never dined out in D.C., aside from one visit to the steakhouse inside his D.C. hotel.

Per all the media types who are more familiar with the president’s eating habits, this isn’t his first time at Le Diplomate: He had been known to visit the Logan Circle cafe as vice president.

WTOP has reached out to Le Diplomate for details on what they ordered, because why not. One possible reason POTUS picked the spot for lunch: “Artisanal Sorbet and Ice Cream.”