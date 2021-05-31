MEMORIAL DAY: Events across DC set to honor veterans | What's safe to do this weekend? | What's open, what's closed | WTOP beach guide
Home » Washington, DC News » 'Oh la vache!' Biden,…

‘Oh la vache!’ Biden, Harris, spouses dine out together for 1st time in DC

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

May 31, 2021, 2:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The president is the most famous person in D.C. (sorry Ovi), so when he ventures outside his usually insulated orbit, it’s going to draw some semblance of A-list attention.

Such was the case on Monday, when President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff rolled through Le Diplomate for some French fare.

Their visit, which followed a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, marked the first time the four have dined out together since the inauguration, as COVID metrics continue to improve nationwide.

Videos posted on social media showed passersby and onlookers cheering Biden, Harris and their spouses. Such surprise appearances haven’t occurred here in a while: The previous president never dined out in D.C., aside from one visit to the steakhouse inside his D.C. hotel.

Per all the media types who are more familiar with the president’s eating habits, this isn’t his first time at Le Diplomate: He had been known to visit the Logan Circle cafe as vice president.

WTOP has reached out to Le Diplomate for details on what they ordered, because why not. One possible reason POTUS picked the spot for lunch: “Artisanal Sorbet and Ice Cream.”

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

2022 budget calls for federal pay raise, hiring boosts at several agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up