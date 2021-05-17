Majority of DC gas stations still running dry; Maryland, Virginia improve

As of Sunday evening, travel and navigation app GasBuddy reports the majority of the District's gas stations — 88% — were out of gas.

Gas is still hard to come by in the nation’s capital, despite the Colonial Pipeline coming online after a crippling ransomware attack had forced it to halt operations.

As of Sunday evening, travel and navigation app GasBuddy reports the majority of the District’s gas stations — 88% — were out of gas. According to the D.C. Energy Office, there are over 100 publicly-available gas stations throughout the city.

Maryland and Virginia saw gas availability improve dramatically over the weekend: As of Sunday night, about 30% of Maryland’s and 33% of Virginia’s gas pumps were running dry, down from 39% and 49% on Friday morning, respectively. Those numbers should continue to change as more gas is brought in.

Let’s help each other out — tweet @wtop where they DO have gas in DC. Obv, more is on the way. Va and Md doing better. @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/aT7IX7epOV — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) May 17, 2021

Much of the East Coast has been grappling with gas shortages from a mass rush to the pump sparked by news of the shutdown.

Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline had begun the process of restarting the pipeline’s operations on Wednesday evening, warning it could take several days for the supply chain to stabilize. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told The Associated Press on Friday that the nation is “over the hump” on gas shortages, with about 200 stations returning to service every hour.

Multiple sources confirmed to AP that Colonial Pipeline had paid the criminals who committed the cyberattack a ransom of 75 Bitcoin — nearly $5 million — for the software decryption key required to unscramble their data network.

