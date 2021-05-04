Jackknifed tractor-trailer, fuel spill snarls DC’s 11th Street Bridge

The inbound 11th Street Bridge across Southeast D.C.'s Anacostia River is closed due to a serious crash and fuel spill from a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports inbound lanes on the I-695/11th Street Bridge are closed after D.C.295/Kenilworth Avenue. Two left outbound lanes and the ramp to southbound Route 295 reopened just before 5 a.m..

A tractor-trailer hit the Jersey wall before 3 a.m. Tuesday and started leaking fuel.

Downtown-bound commuters using the nearby Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge as an alternative route should expect mounting delays due to congestion.

