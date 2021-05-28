Documents: Logan Circle shooting of woman, 5-year-old started with scooter dispute

Court documents say the man charged with shooting a woman and her 5-year-old son in D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood last week argued with the woman over his scooter riding before opening fire.

Anthony Bedney, of Northwest D.C., was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The mother and son were taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, but have since stabilized. The boy has been released from the hospital.

In court documents, the D.C. police said a witness told them Bedney was riding a Lime DC scooter on the 1500 block of 10th Street Northwest, between P Street and Rhode Island Avenue, a bit before 7 p.m. May 18, when the mother told him words to the effect of “Hey, my kids are playing out here.”

Bedney allegedly responded with an obscenity and got into a shouting match with the woman. The witness said they threw the scooter toward Bedney, who then put on a ski mask, took a gun out of a bag and began shooting, then ran off toward Rhode Island Avenue.

The police said they found out from Lime that a few minutes before the shooting, Bedney had rented the scooter found at the scene. They also showed a security-video image of the shooting suspect taken about 10 minutes before the shooting to two of Bedney’s relatives, who identified him.

They added that the woman who was shot had taken photos and video of the incident.

