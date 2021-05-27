DC police arrest suspect in shooting of mother, 5-year-old son in Logan Circle

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a mother and her 5-year-old son outside their home in the Logan Circle neighborhood of D.C.

D.C. police said 26-year-old Anthony Bedney, of Northwest D.C., was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence in connection with the shooting.

Following the May 18 shooting on the 1500 block of 10th Street Northwest, the mother and son were taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Bedney was in Virginia when he was apprehended, but did not provide further details on the circumstances that led up to his arrest.

Contee said the victims’ conditions have stabilized.

“The two victims in this incident are currently in stable condition. However, I want to reiterate how senseless this incident was,” Contee said. “Our city does not tolerate these acts of violence, and I’m happy our police department remains committed to finding those responsible for violent crimes in Washington, D.C., and bring them to justice.”

The 5-year-old has since been released from the hospital, but the mother is still being treated, according to Contee.

Contee said the case demonstrated his commitment to protecting the people of the District.

“I plan to continue to deliver on my word to families in the District of Columbia, and if you commit gun violence in our city, we’re gonna come for you,” Contee said.