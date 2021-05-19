‘It was horrific’: Mother and young son shot outside their DC home

Another child has been injured in a D.C. shooting in Northwest near Logan Circle just weeks after a 7-year-old girl was shot and seriously injured while playing outside.

It hasn’t even been three weeks since a 7-year-old girl was shot and seriously injured while playing outside in Northeast D.C., and now another child has been injured in a shooting near Logan Circle.

“It was horrific,” said Rachelle Nigro, an advisory neighborhood commissioner who represents the Logan Circle area. “This level of violence is completely unacceptable.”

According to police, a 5-year-old boy and his mother were shot Tuesday night outside their home in the area of 10th and P streets after the mother and the suspect got into an argument over where the suspect had parked a rented scooter.

“We have to find who did this. We have to say, as a community, with one voice, that we’re going to stand against gun violence,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Police Chief Robert Contee said the suspect put on a ski mask, pulled out a handgun and fired at the family before running away from the scene. The mother and son were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

“He should be ashamed of himself for what he did to this family, and he has to be held accountable for his actions,” Contee said.

Two other family members, including another child, were at the scene but were not injured, according to police.

Investigators were looking for witnesses and reviewing doorbell camera footage from the area around the scene. Anyone with information is urged to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

“Something has got to be done in Washington to control this violence,” Nigro said. “The community is frustrated and they’re scared. We do not want our residents scared to be outside of their home at night.”

In the other case earlier this month involving the 7-year-old girl in Northeast, police said they were looking for a white sedan.

The girl was shot in the chest while riding a scooter outside an apartment complex on Jay Street not far from Kenilworth Avenue. Police said that the shooting appeared to be random.