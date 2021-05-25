MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
DC auditor on Deon Kay killing: Deadly force justified by police, but mistakes made

May 25, 2021, 8:38 AM

Use of deadly force was justified in the 2020 D.C. police shooting of 18-year-old Deon Kay, but a D.C. auditor’s report finds officers “acted recklessly and without a plan.”

D.C. Auditor Kathy Patterson’s use-of-force review said that officers “squandered any opportunity to de-escalate the situation.”

Kay was shot and killed by Officer Alexander Alvarez Sept. 2, 2020, in the area of Orange Street, in Southeast, near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

Officer Alexander Alvarez and other members of the Seventh District Crime Suppression Team saw Kay and three others inside a parked car brandishing guns on an Instagram Live feed and went searching for the car. When the police arrived, Kay, whom the police said they knew, got out of the car and ran. Alvarez followed Kay and shot him six seconds after getting out of his squad car. Police released bodycam footage of what happened.

The shooting prompted protests in the city, one at the 7th District police station and another at the mayor’s house.

Federal prosecutors in November declined to pursue civil rights charges against any D.C. officers in the case.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this story.

