Beer and baseball: DC branches out to incentivize residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

May 14, 2021, 3:12 PM

D.C. is stepping up efforts to get more residents vaccinated, offering some home run incentives for those willing to get the vaccine.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at a walk-up clinic at Nationals Park, and the first 200 fans to get vaccinated will get a Nats-themed prize bag. Vaccines will be administered on May 21 between 4 and 8 p.m. and May 23 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the stadium’s first-base gate.

If that isn’t sufficiently tempting, those who get vaccinated at the walk-up site at Atlas Brew Works will get a beer on the house, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. The offer is available Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Elsewhere, Serve DC, the mayor’s community volunteer group, is organizing the DC COVID-19 Community Corps — which has a Day of Action scheduled on Saturday, May 22. The group of volunteers will go door-to-door asking D.C. residents about their plans to get vaccinated.

Those who want to register for the event can do so online.

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

