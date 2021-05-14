Beer and baseball: DC branches out to incentivize residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

D.C. is stepping up efforts to get more residents vaccinated, offering some powerful incentives for those willing to get the vaccine.

D.C. is stepping up efforts to get more residents vaccinated, offering some home run incentives for those willing to get the vaccine.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at a walk-up clinic at Nationals Park, and the first 200 fans to get vaccinated will get a Nats-themed prize bag. Vaccines will be administered on May 21 between 4 and 8 p.m. and May 23 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the stadium’s first-base gate.

If that isn’t sufficiently tempting, those who get vaccinated at the walk-up site at Atlas Brew Works will get a beer on the house, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. The offer is available Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Elsewhere, Serve DC, the mayor’s community volunteer group, is organizing the DC COVID-19 Community Corps — which has a Day of Action scheduled on Saturday, May 22. The group of volunteers will go door-to-door asking D.C. residents about their plans to get vaccinated.

Those who want to register for the event can do so online.

