1 person in critical condition after Southeast DC house fire

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

May 12, 2021, 8:30 AM

One person was critically injured after a fire tore through a Southeast D.C. residence and spread to neighboring homes early Wednesday.

D.C. Fire and EMS personnel were called to a rowhome at 1843 A St. SE, near the Stadium Armory Metro station, just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters dealt with flames on the first and second floors of the two-story building. They had put out most of the fire by 5 a.m. and remained on scene checking for hot spots.

A victim was rescued from the fire and transported to a hospital in critical condition, the fire department tweeted.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries. Four adults and two children were put out of their home.

Because of the fire response, the following street is closed:

  • A Street SE from 19th to 17th streets SE

Independence Avenue and outbound East Capitol Street from 17th Street SE to 22nd Street SE were closed but have reopened.

Below is a map of the area:

