Victims in fatal Southeast DC shooting identified

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 1, 2021, 1:32 PM

Police on Thursday identified the two people killed in Wednesday’s Southeast D.C. shooting that left three others injured.

George Evans III, 25, and Keosha Ferguson, 28, both of Southeast, were pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday, police said.

D.C. police said a 911 call came in around 1:20 p.m. that five or more people had been shot at Congress and 13th streets in the area of the Park Vista Apartments near Malcolm X Elementary School.

Acting Police Chief Robert Contee said the shooting appeared to have been the result of “some type of dispute that occurred between two groups of individuals,” resulting in “senseless gun violence.” The victims were found in a parking lot, he said.

“There appeared to be some familiarity” between the victims and the shooter or shooters, Contee said, though he wasn’t sure how many people had committed the shooting.

Asked about a report of police entering one of the apartments there, Contee said it was part of the investigation and that police had found evidence there.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, and asked anyone with more information to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to 50411.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

