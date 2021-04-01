5 people shot, 2 killed in Southeast DC

At least five people were shot Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C., and two have died.

D.C. police said a 911 call came in around 1:20 p.m. that five or more people had been shot at Congress and 13th streets, in Southeast, in the area of the Park Vista Apartments near Malcolm X Elementary School.

Acting Police Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that three men and two women were shot, and one man and one woman had died.

He said the shooting appeared to have been the result of “some type of dispute that occurred between two groups of individuals,” resulting in “senseless gun violence.” The victims were found in a parking lot, he said.

“There appeared to be some familiarity” between the victims and the shooter or shooters, Contee said, though he wasn’t sure how many people had committed the shooting.

Asked about a report of police entering one of the apartments there, Contee said it was part of the investigation, and that police had found evidence there.

He said the police were offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, and asked anyone with more information to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to 50411.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been at this location before,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser, adding that the location was a Building Block – an area designated by her administration earlier this year for high engagement to address the causes of violence.

Council Member Trayon White said, “It hurts my heart; I know most of the victims here.” He added, “We as a community ought to do better.”

Below is a map of the area.