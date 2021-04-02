CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Police chase ends in DC car crash following attempted robbery of a Md. Taco Bell

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

April 2, 2021, 7:10 AM

Three adults and two children are hospitalized following a head-on crash in Northeast D.C. on Thursday night. One of the cars was involved in the earlier attempted robbery of a Taco Bell in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, police said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on C Street NE near RFK Stadium.

One of the cars was being chased by Seat Pleasant Police officers after the driver tried to rob a Taco Bell in Prince George’s County earlier that night.

The man, who claimed to be armed, attempted to steal cash from the Taco Bell’s register but fled the scene empty-handed and drove into the District, according to police.

A woman and two kids were in his escape car, which ultimately crashed into another vehicle being driven by a man.

Paramedics transported all five people involved in the crash to a hospital. All are expected to survive, police said.

A map of where the attempted robbery took place is below.

Meanwhile, another Taco Bell in neighboring Charles County saw a car ram through its front doors Wednesday night.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

