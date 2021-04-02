Police chase ends in DC car crash following attempted robbery of a Md. Taco Bell

Five people are hospitalized after a head-on crash in Northeast D.C. One of the cars was involved in the attempted robbery of a Maryland Taco Bell, police said.

Three adults and two children are hospitalized following a head-on crash in Northeast D.C. on Thursday night. One of the cars was involved in the earlier attempted robbery of a Taco Bell in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, police said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on C Street NE near RFK Stadium.

One of the cars was being chased by Seat Pleasant Police officers after the driver tried to rob a Taco Bell in Prince George’s County earlier that night.

HAPPENING NOW: 6200-Blk Central Ave, attempted commercial robbery. Suspect fled to DC in a vehicle, now in custody after brief pursuit. — Seat Pleasant Police (@SPPDNews) April 2, 2021

The man, who claimed to be armed, attempted to steal cash from the Taco Bell’s register but fled the scene empty-handed and drove into the District, according to police.

A woman and two kids were in his escape car, which ultimately crashed into another vehicle being driven by a man.

Paramedics transported all five people involved in the crash to a hospital. All are expected to survive, police said.

Meanwhile, another Taco Bell in neighboring Charles County saw a car ram through its front doors Wednesday night.