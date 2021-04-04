CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Peal bells rang at the Washington Cathedral on Easter for first time in over a year

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

April 4, 2021, 2:32 PM

Families gathered to hear the peal bells ring in celebration of Easter outside the Washington Cathedral on Sunday,

The cathedral has rang its funerary bells to commemorate COVID-19 deaths, but this is the first time since March of last year that it has rang its peal bells.

While the inside of the Cathedral remains closed to the public, families and people did gather outside — wearing masks and social distancing.

The Cathedral said the return of the bell-ringing team represents significant progress in the pandemic recovery.

