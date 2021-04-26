CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Metro will extend service for DC pro teams’ late-running games

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

April 26, 2021, 3:57 PM

With baseball, hockey and other D.C.-area sports gradually opening back up to fans, Metro is extending service for games that run past the system’s normal closing time.

Metro announced Monday that, from Tuesday through the end of the year, it will “flex” service for an additional 30 minutes after a game ends (until midnight) and will waive the fees normally charged to teams for extra late-night service.

“Metro is proud to be a part of this community, and we are excited to welcome back fans and workers who support our home teams,” Metro General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a news release. “We welcome them to ride Metro on game day with the assurance that Metro will be there for them on the ride home.”

If Metrorail service is extended beyond the normal closing time, the following stations would remain open:

  • Nationals/DC United – Navy Yard
  • Wizards/Capitals – Gallery Place
  • Washington Football Team – Morgan Boulevard
  • Mystics – Congress Heights

All other stations will be exit-only.

Metro changed its operating hours last year due to the pandemic, closing at 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

