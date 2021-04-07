Man dies in DC house fire

A man died in house fire in D.C. early Wednesday. He was the only one in the home in the Brookland neighborhood.

A man died in a Northeast D.C. house fire early Wednesday morning.

D.C. Fire & EMS personnel found the man, whose identity has not been released yet, on the second floor of a home in the 1500 block of Monroe Street NE.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire, which started just after 4 a.m.

Investigators continue to look for a cause of the fire and still need to determine whether the home in the Brookland neighborhood had working smoke alarms.

Despite heavy fire conditions, firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to neighboring residences.

Below is a map of the area: