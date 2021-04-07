CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Man dies in DC house fire

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

April 7, 2021, 9:49 AM

Damage to the rear of the Monroe Street home was extensive.
Courtesy D.C. Fire & EMS
Firefighters say the only person in the Monroe Street home was the man who died.
Courtesy D.C. Fire & EMS
Firefighters were called to the fire in the Brookland home just after 4 a.m.
Courtesy D.C. Fire & EMS
(1/3)

A man died in a Northeast D.C. house fire early Wednesday morning.

D.C. Fire & EMS personnel found the man, whose identity has not been released yet, on the second floor of a home in the 1500 block of Monroe Street NE.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire, which started just after 4 a.m.

Investigators continue to look for a cause of the fire and still need to determine whether the home in the Brookland neighborhood had working smoke alarms.

Despite heavy fire conditions, firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to neighboring residences.

Below is a map of the area:

Washington, DC News

